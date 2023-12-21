News & Insights

Merck: KEYTRUDA, LENVIMA Combination Receive Public Listing

December 21, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Eisai announced that KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is now reimbursed with clinical criteria and conditions under the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland drug plans, for adult patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability high or mismatch repair deficient. LENVIMA, discovered and developed by Eisai, is an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The companies noted that this development follows the notice of compliance issuance from Health Canada in July 2023 based on the results from the Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial, which evaluated KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma who had been previously treated with at least one prior platinum-based chemotherapy regimen in any setting.

