Merck: FDA Places Partial Clinical Hold On Initiation Of New Patients On Evobrutinib

April 12, 2023 — 05:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck announced the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the initiation of new patients on evobrutinib and patients with less than 70 days of exposure to study medication in the U.S. The company said the FDA action was based on two recently reported cases of laboratory values suggestive of drug-induced liver injury.

The company noted that the ongoing, fully-enrolled Phase III EVOLUTION clinical trial program of evobrutinib in relapsing multiple sclerosis will continue as planned. The Phase III clinical trial program of evobrutinib is on schedule to read out in the fourth quarter of 2023.

