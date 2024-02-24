Merck (XTRA:6MK) Price Target Increased by 6.04% to 126.00

The average one-year price target for Merck (XTRA:6MK) has been revised to 126.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.04% from the prior estimate of 118.82 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.77 to a high of 143.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.78% from the latest reported closing price of 118.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6MK is 0.74%, a decrease of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 2,147,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 85,596K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,443K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6MK by 87.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,024K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,156K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6MK by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,979K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6MK by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55,428K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,074K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6MK by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,995K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,750K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6MK by 72.95% over the last quarter.

