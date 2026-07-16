Merck Wins FDA Approval For LIPFENDRA, First Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved LIPFENDRA (enlicitide) tablets, the first and only once-daily oral PCSK9 inhibitor for adults with hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

The approval marks a major milestone in cholesterol management, offering patients a convenient pill option alongside diet and exercise.

LIPFENDRA is a novel macrocyclic peptide designed to block PCSK9, a protein that interferes with LDL receptor function. By inhibiting PCSK9, the drug helps lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), commonly known as "bad cholesterol."

The approval was supported by results from two Phase 3 trials in the CORALreef program. In CORALreef Lipids, LIPFENDRA reduced LDL-C by 56% compared to placebo at week 24, while CORALreef HeFH showed a 59% reduction. Both studies also demonstrated improvements in other atherogenic lipoproteins linked to cardiovascular disease risk.

Safety data indicated that LIPFENDRA was generally well tolerated. The most common side effects observed at higher rates than placebo were diarrhea and dizziness, though discontinuation rates due to adverse reactions were similar between treatment and placebo groups.

Dr. Dean Y. Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, described the approval as a pivotal moment, noting that LIPFENDRA brings the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor option to patients with high LDL-C.

Merck emphasized that the once-daily oral formulation could improve adherence compared with injectable PCSK9 therapies, expanding treatment options for patients struggling to control cholesterol levels.

MRK has traded between $76.66 and $130.29 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $127.82, up 3.42%.

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