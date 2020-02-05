Merck Will Spin Off 3 Divisions to Focus on 'Key Growth Drivers'

The pharmaceutical giant said it will spin off three divisions responsible for about 13% of the company’s sales. It also reported lukewarm earnings.

The pharmaceutical giant Merck is slimming down, spinning off three divisions responsible for about 13% of the company’s sales. The move, announced early Wednesday morning, is meant to focus the remaining company on its fast-growing oncology and vaccine divisions.

Immediate reaction from investors appears to be negative. Shares of Merck (ticker: MRK) were down 3.8% to $85 in premarket trading, although earnings could also be a factor after the company reported lukewarm quarterly results. S&P 500 futures were up 0.9%.

“We have seen over the past few years the tremendous benefits of focusing our organization around key growth drivers,” Merck CEO Ken Frazier said in an interview shortly after the company announced its plans. “We have witnessed what the benefits are of getting a company focused, from the standpoint of operations and execution.”

He said the success of Keytruda, Merck’s immuno-oncology drug that some analysts say is on track to be the bestselling drug in the world by 2023, was the result of a companywide focus on developing its oncology division.

“The kind of growth we see today [is]…the product of that focus,” Frazier said.

Frazier said he sees continued growth opportunities in oncology and vaccines. “Are we able to optimize everything else?” Frazier said. “Or are we not the optimal owners of some of the products in the portfolio, because they won’t get the resources, they won’t get the attention and focus?”

Merck also announced earnings that slightly beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, a cent better than the S&P Capital IQ consensus, and revenue of $11.9 billion, beating the $11.7 S&P Capital IQ consensus.

Sales of some key Merck drugs missed analyst expectations in the fourth quarter. Sales of Keytruda were $3.1 billion, below the FactSet consensus estimate of $3.3 billion, and sales of Gardasil were $693 million, below the estimate of $912 million.

The new company created by the spinoff will include Merck’s women’s health and biosimilars divisions, along with its portfolio of older drugs. All told, those divisions are responsible for around $6.5 billion of the roughly $50 billion in revenues the company expects in 2020. Frazier said that the women’s health and biosimilars division represented growth opportunities, and that the cash flow from the legacy brands division could support that growth.

Frazier said the women’s health division, which sells fertility and contraceptive products, among other things, wouldn’t have received the investment it needed inside of Merck. “That would never have made it in our own prioritization and resource allocation process.”

Merck said it would retain its dividend after the spinoff, and that the new company would also pay an incremental dividend.

The move continues a weight-loss trend seen among Merck’s peers. It resembles Pfizer’s (PFE) own effort to focus on its core assets, announced last year, in which the company is spinning off an off-patent drugs division. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is in the process of spinning off its consumer-products division, which is now operated as a joint venture with Pfizer’s consumer-products division. And animal-health firms Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) and Zoetis (ZTS) have both relatively recently emerged from big-pharma giants.

Frazier said Merck is keeping its own animal-health division, which he said is contributing growth to the company. And he said that division, along with the vaccines division, would continue to provide Merck with the sort of revenue cushion that pharmaceutical firms traditionally have relied on to protect against the revenue variations that are inherent to innovation.

The company will remain an enormous operation after the spinoff. Frazier said Merck now sells more than 160 products and after the spinoff it will sell around 80.

Immediate analyst reactions were positive. In a note Wednesday morning, Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein wrote that the deal would create “a more nimble company with which to dilute Keytruda’s dominance over time.”

An investor call began at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

