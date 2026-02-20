Merck vs. Bristol Myers: Which Pharma Stock Is a Better Pick in 2026?

Merck & Co. MRK and Bristol Myers Squibb BMY are major global drugmakers with expansive, diversified portfolios.

Merck stands out for its leadership in oncology, complemented by strong positions in infectious diseases and vaccines.

Bristol Myers, meanwhile, concentrates on developing breakthrough therapies across oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, neuroscience and beyond.

Both companies command significant presence in cancer treatment and maintain robust pipelines, making the choice between the two stocks a nuanced one. A closer look at their fundamentals, growth outlooks, risks and valuations is essential to determine the more compelling investment opportunity.

The Case for MRK

Merck boasts more than six blockbuster drugs in its portfolio. Among these, immuno-oncology drug Keytruda accounts for the lion’s share of its business (54% of total sales in 2025). The drug has played a pivotal role in driving top-line revenue growth over the past few years.

Growth engine Keytruda is approved for various oncology indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with other drugs. Sales are benefiting from the rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications. Continued strong momentum in metastatic indications is also boosting sales growth. Keytruda’s sales rose around 7% in 2025.

The FDA approved Keytruda Qlex (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph injection) for subcutaneous administration in adults across most solid tumor indications for Keytruda in September 2025.

Merck is currently evaluating Keytruda across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings and targets peak sales of $35 billion by 2028. However, Keytruda will lose patient exclusivity in 2028, adversely impacting the top line.

Merck’s other oncology drugs — Welireg, Lynparza (in partnership with AstraZeneca) and Lenvima — are also performing well and contributing to top-line growth.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension drug, Winrevair, witnessed a strong launch and should drive significant growth in the long term.

Meanwhile, Merck’s Animal Health business is a key contributor to its top-line growth, witnessing strong demand driven by the livestock portfolio.

Merck is also making efforts to strengthen its vaccine portfolio in the wake of declining Gardasil sales. Its new 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Capvaxive, has seen strong uptake.

The company has been striving to drive both organic and inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Consequently, MRK’s phase III pipeline has almost tripled since 2021.

The company currently has approximately 80 ongoing late-stage studies. This has positioned Merck to launch around 20 drugs over the next few years, with many having blockbuster potential. The company now expects over $70 billion of potential non-risk-adjusted commercial opportunity for the current pipeline by the mid-2030s.

The recent acquisition of Cidara Therapeutics and Verona Pharma has expanded its respiratory and infectious disease portfolios.

However, MRK is seeing declining demand for its diabetes products (Januvia/Janumet) and the generic erosion of some drugs like Bridion and Dificid, and expects a headwind of approximately $2.5 billion from generic competition in 2026. The company also expects significantly lower sales of Lagevrio due to continued soft demand.

Declining sales of Gardasil, Merck’s second-largest product, pose another headwind, driven by weak demand in China and Japan.

The Case for BMY

BMY’s Growth Portfolio includes key brands, such as Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Orencia, Yervoy, Reblozyl, Camzyos, Breyanzi, Opdualag, Zeposia, Abecma, Sotyktu, Krazati and Cobenfy.

The company’s strong oncology portfolio comprises blockbuster immuno-oncology drugs Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig and Yervoy, among others.

Opdivo is approved for various oncology indications around the world, either as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs. Consistent label expansion of the drug has enabled it to maintain momentum.

The approval of Opdivo Qvantig (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy) for subcutaneous administration has further strengthened BMY’s IO franchise, with initial uptake proving robust across all approved tumor types in the United States.

Sales of its oncology drug, Opdualag, have also been robust, fueling the top line.

Reblozyl, the thalassemia drug co-developed with Merck, continues to be a major growth driver, with annualized sales now exceeding $2 billion.

Strong momentum in cardiovascular drug Camzyos has boosted the top line. Breyanzi sales have been strong as well.

While the newer drugs boost sales, generic competition for legacy drugs, which accounted for 45% of total revenues in 2025, is a significant headwind. Legacy Portfolio sales continue to decline due to the ongoing generic impact on Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane. Management expects sales from the legacy segment to decline a further 12-16% in 2026, as reflected in the company’s annual revenue guidance of $46.0-$47.5 billion (down from $48.2 billion generated in 2025).

BMY also continues to pursue strategic acquisitions and collaborations to expand its pipeline. The recent acquisition of Orbital Therapeutics added OTX-201, Orbital’s lead preclinical RNA immunotherapy candidate currently in IND-enabling studies, to BMY’s pipeline.

The recent collaboration agreement with BioNTech has strengthened BMY’s pipeline. Both companies have entered into an agreement for the global co-development and co-commercialization of BioNTech’s investigational bispecific antibody pumitamig across numerous solid tumor types.

Like Merck, BMY has also undertaken a restructuring program to streamline its operating model in key areas, including R&D, manufacturing, commercial and other functions.

As a result of this program, BMY is transforming R&D operations to accelerate pipeline delivery, enhancing its commercial operating model and establishing a more responsive manufacturing network.

BMY is targeting $2 billion in annualized cost savings by the end of 2027. The company achieved approximately $1 billion in savings in 2025 and remains on track to realize the remaining savings through 2026-2027. As a result, operating expenses are expected to decline in 2026, supporting margin expansion.

However, Bristol Myers’ total debt-to-total capital was a whopping 70.9% as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How Do Estimates Compare for MRK & BMY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRK’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year increase of 2.59%, while that for earnings per share (EPS) suggests a decline of 38.75%. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved south in the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have moved north.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMY’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year decrease of 2.32% but the same for EPS suggests an increase of 0.33%. EPS estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have moved north in the past 60 days.

Price Performance & Valuation of MRK & BMY

From a price-performance perspective, MRK has outperformed the large-cap pharma industry in the past year, while BMY underperformed the same. Shares of MRK and BMY have gained 39% and 8.1%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 16.5% rise in the said period.



From a valuation standpoint, we use the P/E ratio of the large-cap pharma industry to compare these companies. Going by the same, MRK is slightly more expensive than BMY. MRK’s shares currently trade at 21X forward earnings, higher than 9.74X for BMY. The large-cap pharma industry currently trades at 18.74X forward earnings.



Both MRK and BMY have an attractive dividend yield. This is a strong positive for investors. However, BMY's dividend yield of 4.22% is higher than MRK’s 2.79%.

Which Stock Is a Better Option for Now?

Large-cap pharma and biotech companies are often viewed as relatively defensive plays within the healthcare sector.

While BMY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), tilting the near-term investment case in favor of BMY.

Merck is contending with multiple headwinds, including ongoing weakness for Gardasil in China, looming competitive pressures for Keytruda and increasing generic erosion across parts of its portfolio.

BMY’s efforts to revive the top line in the face of generic challenges for key drugs are commendable. Approval of new drugs and label expansion of key drugs should generate incremental revenues for the company.

Overall, BMY’s relatively attractive valuation and more favorable 2026 outlook position it as the more compelling investment choice versus MRK at present.

