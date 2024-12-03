Merck a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.2% Yield (MRK)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Merck & Co Inc is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.48% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where MRK makes up 1.08% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Merck & Co Inc is $3.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MRK, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
MRK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY), and Novo-Nordisk AS (NVO).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBAT
Funds Holding HPTX
EPD Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.