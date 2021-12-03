US Markets
Merck to supply up to 1 mln courses of COVID-19 pill to Canada

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Merck & Co said on Friday it would supply the Canada with up to 1 million courses of molnupiravir, its experimental oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

The government of Canada has secured access to 500,000 courses in 2022, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada's approval, the company said.

