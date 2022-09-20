US Markets
Merck to start new study of low-dose HIV drug after FDA's hold

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it would start a new late-stage trial of its HIV drug, islatravir, months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put a hold on the treatment's trials, citing safety concerns.

The FDA has reviewed and agreed with the plan, the company said.

