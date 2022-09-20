Merck to start new study of low-dose HIV drug after FDA's hold

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Tuesday it would start a new late-stage trial of its HIV drug, islatravir, months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put a hold on the treatment's trials, citing safety concerns.

The FDA has reviewed and agreed with the plan, the company said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

