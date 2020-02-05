Merck to spin-off women's health, biosimilar businesses

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday it was planning to spin off its women's health, biosimilar drugs and legacy products into a new publicly traded company. Merck will retain its cancer drugs, including blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda, vaccines, hospital and animal health businesses, the company said. [nBw7YJHz9a] The company also reported a 29% higher fourth-quarter profit of $2.36 billion, helped by higher sales for Keytruda. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: MERCK & CO DIVESTITURE/ (URGENT)

