US Markets

Merck to spin-off women's health, biosimilar businesses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday it was planning to spin off its women's health, biosimilar drugs and legacy products into a new publicly traded company.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday it was planning to spin off its women's health, biosimilar drugs and legacy products into a new publicly traded company. Merck will retain its cancer drugs, including blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda, vaccines, hospital and animal health businesses, the company said. [nBw7YJHz9a] The company also reported a 29% higher fourth-quarter profit of $2.36 billion, helped by higher sales for Keytruda. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: MERCK & CO DIVESTITURE/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular