Merck To Present New Data From Oncology Development Program At ESMO Virtual Congress

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said data spanning more than 15 types of cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress, with new findings from the established medicines including KEYTRUDA; LENVIMA; and LYNPARZA. Pivotal Phase 3 data evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal cancer from the KEYNOTE-590 trial and LYNPARZA in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer from the PROfound trial were selected for inclusion in ESMO Presidential Symposium sessions.

At the congress, the company will present new findings for three of its investigational candidates: vibostolimab (MK-7684), an anti-TIGIT antibody; MK-4830, an antibody targeting ILT4; and MK-6482, an oral HIF-2a inhibitor.

