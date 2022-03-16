US Markets
Merck to pause investments in Russia, will supply essential medicines

Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Drugmaker Merck and Co said on Wednesday it would supply life-saving medicines and vaccines to Russia, but not make further investments in the country.

Drugmaker Merck and Co said on Wednesday it would supply life-saving medicines and vaccines to Russia, but not make further investments in the country.

The company does not have any research or production facilities in Russia, a company's spokesperson said.

