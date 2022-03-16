Merck to pause investments in Russia, will supply essential medicines

March 16 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck and Co MRK.N said on Wednesday it would supply life-saving medicines and vaccines to Russia, but not make further investments in the country.

The company does not have any research or production facilities in Russia, a company's spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.