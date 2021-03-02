Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington Post

Adds details, background on Merck plan

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, the report said.

U.S-based Merck halted the development of two of its own coronavirus vaccines in January to instead focus on its two COVID-19 treatments.

The company said last month that it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized.

The drugmaker will dedicate two U.S. facilities to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, according to the report. (https://wapo.st/304E8ZQ)

"Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.