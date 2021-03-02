US Markets
MRK

Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington Post

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from the Biden administration.

Adds details, background on Merck plan

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, the report said.

U.S-based Merck halted the development of two of its own coronavirus vaccines in January to instead focus on its two COVID-19 treatments.

The company said last month that it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized.

The drugmaker will dedicate two U.S. facilities to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, according to the report. (https://wapo.st/304E8ZQ)

"Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters