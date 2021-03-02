US Markets
MRK

Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington Post

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters