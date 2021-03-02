Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington Post

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

