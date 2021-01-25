Markets
Merck To Discontinue Development Of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Candidates Based On Phase 1 Study Findings

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) has decided to discontinue development of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidates, V590 and V591. In phase 1 clinical studies, both V590 and V591 were generally well tolerated, but the immune responses were inferior to those seen following natural infection and those reported for other SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, the company will record a charge in the fourth quarter of 2020. The charge will not impact non-GAAP results.

Merck said the company continues to advance clinical programs and to scale-up manufacturing for two investigational medicines, MK-7110 and MK-4482 (molnupiravir).

