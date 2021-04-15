Markets
MRK

Merck To Discontinue Development Of COVID-19 Drug 'MK-7110'

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said Thursday that it has decided to discontinue development of MK-7110, formerly known as CD24Fc, for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the company to provide additional data to support a potential Emergency Use Authorization application.

Merck acquired MK-7110 in December 2020 through its acquisition of OncoImmune, a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Based on the additional research that would be required - new clinical trials as well as research related to manufacturing at scale - MK-7110 would not be expected to become available until the first half of 2022, Merck said in a statement.

Due to regulatory uncertainties and the time and resources needed to provide the additional data, Merck said it has decided to discontinue the development of MK-7110 for COVID-19. But, it will focus its pandemic efforts on advancing molnupiravir and on producing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

In January 2021, Merck said it had decided to discontinue development of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidates, V590 and V591. In phase 1 clinical studies, both V590 and V591 were generally well tolerated, but the immune responses were inferior to those seen following natural infection and those reported for other SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 vaccines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular