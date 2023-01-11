Merck To Complete Acquisition Of Imago

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced the successful completion of the cash tender offer, through a subsidiary, for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO), at a purchase price of $36.00 per share. As of the tender offer expiration, 31,307,028 shares of common stock of Imago were validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 89.2% of the total number of Imago's outstanding shares.

On Wednesday, Merck will complete the acquisition of Imago through a merger of the company's subsidiary with and into Imago, with Imago being the surviving corporation. After the completion, Imago will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck.

