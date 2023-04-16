US Markets
MRK

Merck to buy Prometheus Biosciences for about $11 bln

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 16, 2023 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh and Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds detail and quote

April 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N has agreed to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc RXDX.O for about $10.8 billion to bolster the company's presence in immunology, the companies said on Sunday.

The joint statement said that Merck, through one of its subsidiaries, will pay $200 per share for the biotechnology company that specializes in products for treatment of immunological diseases. That represents a 75% premium to the $114.01 closing price for Prometheus shares on Friday.

Prometheus had a market capitalization of $5.42 billion at Friday's close.

Merck has been looking for deals to protect itself from eventual revenue loss as patents on its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda begin to expire towards the end of the decade.

"The agreement with Prometheus will accelerate our growing presence in immunology where there remains substantial unmet patient need. This transaction adds diversity to our overall portfolio," said Merck Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Davis.

The deal, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to close in the third quarter of the year, the companies said.

Merck in February forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates and an expected steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
RXDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.