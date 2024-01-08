News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Merck to buy Harpoon Therapeutics for $680 million

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 08, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details of the deal in paragraph 3 and background throughout

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N said on Monday it would buy cancer drug developer Harpoon Therapeutics HARP.O for about $680 million, reinforcing its oncology portfolio with immunotherapies.

The U.S. drugmaker has been doubling down on building future revenue streams as its blockbuster immunotherapy, Keytruda, inches closer to losing key patents, opening the doors for competition from biosimilars.

Merck has offered $23 per share in cash for California-based Harpoon, representing a 118% premium to the stock's last close on Friday.

Shares of Harpoon more than doubled premarket on Monday after deal talks were first reported by Bloomberg.

Harpoon has two immunotherapies in early stage development - one for a type of lung cancer and the other for multiple myeloma.

Immunotherapies harness the power of the body's immune system to treat people suffering from cancer and work by directing the patient's T cells to recognize and attack the cancer.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
HARP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.