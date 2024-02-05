News & Insights

Merck to buy Elanco Animal Health's aqua business for $1.3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 05, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Monday it had agreed to buy Elanco Animal Health's ELAN.N aqua business for $1.3 billion in cash, to strengthen its portfolio of aquatic healthcare products.

The acquisition will help Merck gain access to the DNA-based vaccine Clynav, which protects atlantic salmon against pancreas disease, and Imvixa, an anti-parasitic sea lice treatment.

Merck will also have access to Elanco's manufacturing facilities in Canada and Vietnam, as well as a research facility in Chile.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-year.

