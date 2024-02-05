Merck to buy Elanco Animal Health's aqua business for $1.3 bln

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Monday it had agreed to buy Elanco Animal Health's ELAN.N aqua business for $1.3 billion in cash, to strengthen its portfolio of aquatic healthcare products.

The acquisition will help Merck gain access to the DNA-based vaccine Clynav, which protects atlantic salmon against pancreas disease, and Imvixa, an anti-parasitic sea lice treatment.

Merck will also have access to Elanco's manufacturing facilities in Canada and Vietnam, as well as a research facility in Chile.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-year.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.