Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 bln

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for $1.85 billion, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc PAND.O for $1.85 billion, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

