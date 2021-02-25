Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 bln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc PAND.O for $1.85 billion, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.

