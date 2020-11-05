MRK

Merck to buy cancer drug developer VelosBio for $2.75 bln

Contributor
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire privately held VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash to expand its cancer pipeline. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;)) nL4N2HR34B

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire privately held VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash to expand its cancer pipeline.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters