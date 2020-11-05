Merck to buy cancer drug developer VelosBio for $2.75 bln

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire privately held VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash to expand its cancer pipeline.

