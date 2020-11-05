MRK

Merck to bolster cancer drug portfolio with VelosBio $2.75 bln deal

Contributor
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Thursday it agreed to acquire privately held VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash, a move that will help it strengthen its cancer drug portfolio.

VelosBio's lead investigational drug is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2020, the companies said.

