Markets
MRK

Merck to Begin Pivotal COVID-19 Antiviral Studies in September

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

During Merck's (NYSE: MRK) second-quarter earnings call on Friday, the company's head of research and development discussed progress on a potential new treatment for COVID-19 patients. The antiviral candidate MK-4482 is a nucleoside analog that makes it hard for SARS-CoV-2 to replicate itself in the laboratory.

Following encouraging results from an ascending dose study, Merck thinks MK-4482 is well-tolerated at levels that should be more than enough to stop SARS-CoV-2 in its tracks. Based on preliminary results from three mid-stage studies, Roger Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories, believes the company will begin a pair of large pivotal trials in September. 

Coronavirus sample vials and a syringe.

Image source: Getty Images.

Merck is also in discussion with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) about a large outpatient study to be conducted under the institute's supervision.

In a laboratory setting, MK-4882 has shown an ability to combat viruses that have acquired mutations, rendering them resistant to the only antiviral treatment currently available for COVID-19 patients, remdesivir from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). And Merck's coronavirus antiviral candidate could have another leg up on Gilead's treatment. Remdesivir is delivered as an intravenous infusion, while MK-4482 is an easy-to-swallow tablet.

Merck is moving pretty quickly with MK-4882, but it's still far behind an injectable antiviral treatment candidate for COVID-19 from Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN). The dual-antibody cocktail called REGN-COV2 has already entered pivotal studies with COVID-19 patients in partnership with NIAID.

10 stocks we like better than Merck & Co.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Merck & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Cory Renauer owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK GILD REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular