Merck To Acquire Harpoon - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Harpoon for $23.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $680 million. Harpoon's lead candidate, HPN328, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Merck expects to record a charge of approximately $650 million, or approximately $0.26 per share, that will be included in non-GAAP results in the quarter that the transaction closes. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics are up 110% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.