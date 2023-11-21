News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Merck to acquire Caraway Therapeutics for up to $610 mln

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 21, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details and background throughout

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N will acquire Caraway Therapeutics for a total potential consideration of up to $610 million, the companies said on Tuesday, to build on its treatment pipeline of nervous system-related diseases.

Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Caraway for an undisclosed upfront payment and earnout milestones linked to the development of certain drugs Caraway has in the pipeline.

Drug developer Caraway's drug pipeline includes experimental treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases, including Parkinson's disease.

Through its MRL Ventures Fund, Merck has been a shareholder of Caraway Therapeutics since 2018. The company will expense the upfront payment in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tasim Zahid)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.