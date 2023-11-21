Merck To Acquire Caraway Therapeutics

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday announced its decision to acquire Caraway Therapeutics, Inc. for a total potential consideration of $610 million, including an undisclosed upfront payment as well as milestone payments.

As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Caraway with earnout milestones associated with the development of certain pipeline candidates. Since 2018, Merck has been a shareholder of Caraway.

Caraway, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, has a pipeline of novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases.

