Merck teams up with Daiichi Sankyo on antibody drug conjugate collaboration

October 19, 2023 — 08:20 pm EDT

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T and Merck MRK.N have entered into an agreement worth up to $22 billion to develop and commercialize three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates for the treatment of cancer, the companies said on Thursday.

ADCs consist of tumor-seeking monoclonal antibodies that are combined with a cell-killing chemotherapy payload.

Merck will pay Daiichi Sankyo a $4 billion upfront payment in addition to $1.5 billion in continuation payments over the next two years, the statement said, adding that Merck may make additional payments of up to $16.5 billion contingent on future sales milestones.

As a result of the agreement, Merck will take a pretax charge of $5.5 billion, or approximately $1.70 per share, reflecting the upfront payment and the continuation payments, resulting in a reduction in fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results, the statement said.

Merck's investment in the pipeline assets and costs to finance the transaction will also result in a negative impact to EPS of approximately 25 cents in the first 12 months following the close of the transaction, the statement added.

