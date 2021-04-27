US Markets
MRK

Merck taps 5 Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 drug production

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it had tied up with five generic drugmakers in India to expand access to molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral COVID-19 therapy it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

April 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Tuesday it had tied up with five generic drugmakers in India to expand access to molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral COVID-19 therapy it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular