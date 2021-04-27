Merck taps 5 Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 drug production
April 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Tuesday it had tied up with five generic drugmakers in India to expand access to molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral COVID-19 therapy it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
