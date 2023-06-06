News & Insights

Merck sues U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 06, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N on Tuesday sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, citing the federal Administrative Procedure Act, court records show.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available in court records.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Louise Heavens)

