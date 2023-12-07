News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck Stops KEYTRUDA Trial After Failing To Meet Secondary Endpoint In Metastatic Lung Cancer

December 07, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Thursday announced that it will stop the Phase 3 KEYLYNK-008 trial of KEYTRUDA for the treatment of metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC. The discontinuation is due to an interim analysis 3 that compared KEYTRUDA in combination with Chemotherapy failed to demonstrate improvement in overall survival, a primary endpoint. An independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended to stop the trial.

Further, the other dual primary endpoint, progression-free survival, was not statistically significant in the second interim analysis, despite numerical improvement compared to the control arm.

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy, based on a humanized monoclonal antibody. It was tried in combination with maintenance LYNPARZA, a PARP inhibitor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.