Merck Stock Has Beaten Its Rivals This Year. It's Still 'Highly Inexpensive.'

The pharmaceutical company is positioned for very healthy growth over the next ten years, thanks to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and its vaccine business, according to J.P. Morgan.

The pharmaceutical company is positioned for very healthy growth over the next ten years, thanks to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and its vaccine business, according to J.P. Morgan.

Shares of Merck & Co. are up 10.2% this year, far more than those of other pharmaceutical companies, but one analyst at J.P. Morgan says that the stock is still cheap.

“Our [sum of the parts] valuation analysis indicates a highly inexpensive valuation when incorporating a premium for the company’s Animal health and Vaccines franchises,” J.P. Morgan’s Chris Schott wrote in a note published Thursday.

The company is “positioned for very healthy growth” over the next ten years, thanks to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and its vaccine business, he said.

Schott maintained his Overweight rating on the stock. He set a price target of $96, well above the shares’ Wednesday closing price of $84.18.

The back story. Shares of Merck (ticker: MRK) are up 10.2% so far this year. That’s not as strong as the S&P 500, which is up 16.5%, but it leads the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry index, which is down 0.8% over the same period.

What’s new. Schott wrote that his sum of the parts analysis of Merck argues for a 20% upside from the current share price. “Our SOTP valuation case supplements an already strong DCF and relative P/E based valuation case for Merck,” Schott writes, referring to the company’s discounted cash flows and the stock’s price relative to earnings per share.

While Keytruda is a success story, Schott acknowledged that the company’s early and mid-stage pipelines are a work in progress. But, he said, the company has a decade to work that out before Keytruda faces competition from biosimilar drugs.

He also acknowledged worries about the company’s overreliance on Keytruda. Still, he said, the drug’s patents will last another decade, and the company’s animal health and vaccine franchises will continue to account for a significant part of the company’s overall valuation.

Looking ahead. Shares of Merck were up 0.4% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

Schott wrote that the stock’s future looks bright. “Overall, we see MRK shares as well positioned for multiple expansion, with the company offering healthy earnings growth, several low-expectation pipeline updates, and significant capital deployment optionality over the next 12-18 months,” he said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.