US Markets
MRK

Merck starts recruitment for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

Adds details on the study, background

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc MRK.N has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

The phase 1/2 trial, which is based in Belgium, aims to recruit 260 healthy participants to test the experimental vaccine V591, which it gained access to as part of its May deal for Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience.

The vaccine is based on a modified measles virus that delivers bits of the new coronavirus into the body to prevent COVID-19.

Merck is late to join the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the fast-spreading respiratory illness as rivals Pfizer Inc PFE.N, AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Moderna Inc MRNA.Oare already in late-stage testing.

The drugmaker is also collaborating with research non-profit IAVI on a second vaccine candidate that uses the same technology as Merck's Ebola vaccine, ERVEBO.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier had said the second candidate is likely to begin trials later this year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday.

Merck CEO sees human trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'fairly soon'

Merck leaps into COVID-19 development fray with vaccine, drug deals

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK PFE AZN MRNA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular