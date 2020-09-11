Merck starts recruitment for COVID-19 vaccine human trial

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc MRK.N has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

The study is based in Belgium and aims to recruit 260 participants. The WSJ first reported the news.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier had said the company aims to start human trials on one of its COVID-19 vaccine candidates "fairly soon," with a second vaccine candidate likely to begin trials later this year.

Merck CEO sees human trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'fairly soon'

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

