Merck Splits Human Health Division Into Two New Units For Strong Launch Execution

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Monday announced its plan to organize its Human Health business into an Oncology Business Unit and a Specialty, Pharma & Infectious Diseases Business Unit to ensure strong commercial execution of launches across diverse therapeutic areas.

Concurrently, Jannie Oosthuizen has been appointed as executive vice president and president, Oncology and MSD International. He most recently served as senior vice president and president, Merck Human Health U.S.

Also, Brian Foard will join the company as executive vice president and president, Specialty, Pharma & Infectious Diseases, effective March 2, 2026. He most recently served as executive vice president and head of Specialty Care Business Unit at Sanofi.

