Merck Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Vector Institute

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced on Thursday a multi-year agreement with the Vector Institute in Toronto to drive healthcare innovation by leveraging the Vector Institute's network of AI researchers, engineers, and startups.

The Vector Institute is an independent not-for-profit organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence or AI research.

Through this collaboration, Merck Canada will have access to the Vector Institute's advanced research capabilities and AI expertise.

Marwan Akar, Managing Director at Merck Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the potential for AI to revolutionize healthcare solutions for patients in Canada and globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.