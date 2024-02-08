News & Insights

Merck Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Vector Institute

February 08, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced on Thursday a multi-year agreement with the Vector Institute in Toronto to drive healthcare innovation by leveraging the Vector Institute's network of AI researchers, engineers, and startups.

The Vector Institute is an independent not-for-profit organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence or AI research.

Through this collaboration, Merck Canada will have access to the Vector Institute's advanced research capabilities and AI expertise.

Marwan Akar, Managing Director at Merck Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the potential for AI to revolutionize healthcare solutions for patients in Canada and globally.

