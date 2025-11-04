BioTech
MRK

Merck Signs A Deal To Assume Full Development And Commercialization Rights To MK-8690

November 04, 2025 — 07:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Tuesday announced an agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH to discontinue an existing co-development contract with the company's subsidiary Prometheus BioSciences.

As per the deal, the companies will discontinue their collaboration related to co-development and co-commercialization rights in certain territories for MK-8690, an investigational anti-CD30 ligand monoclonal antibody.

This move will allow the company to assume full responsibility for the development program going forward.

In return, Falk will receive a $150 million upfront payment along with milestone payments as well as royalties on sales in certain territories.

As a result of this deal, Merck will record a pre-tax charge to research and development expenses of $150 million, or approximately $0.05 per share, in both its GAAP and non-GAAP fourth quarter results.

In the pre-market hours, MRK is trading at $82.81, up 0.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.