Merck Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At AGM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MKGAY.PK) said its Annual General Meeting approved all of the resolutions on the agenda, including the proposed dividend of 1.40 euros per share, an increase of 0.10 euros over the previous year. When the resolutions were voted on, around 89.5 million shares were represented, corresponding to 68.25% of the approximately 129.2 million shares issued, the company stated.

The company's shareholders voted, among other things, on the revised compensation system for members of the Executive Board.

Belén Garijo will become Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck on May 1.

