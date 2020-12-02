Markets
MRK

Merck Sells Direct Holding In Moderna - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) has divested its direct holding in Moderna (MRNA) in the first half of the fourth quarter. As a result, Merck expects to record a small fourth-quarter gain. Merck noted that the company retains exposure to Moderna indirectly through its investment in venture funds.

Merck's direct investment in MRNA was initiated in 2015 and increased in 2018, reflecting a research collaboration between the two companies. The companies continue to collaborate on the development of personalized cancer vaccines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular