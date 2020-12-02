Merck Sells Direct Holding In Moderna - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) has divested its direct holding in Moderna (MRNA) in the first half of the fourth quarter. As a result, Merck expects to record a small fourth-quarter gain. Merck noted that the company retains exposure to Moderna indirectly through its investment in venture funds.

Merck's direct investment in MRNA was initiated in 2015 and increased in 2018, reflecting a research collaboration between the two companies. The companies continue to collaborate on the development of personalized cancer vaccines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.