Merck seeking to revive pigments sale - WirtschaftsWoche

adds more details, share move

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Merck MRCG.DE is seeking to revive the sale of its pigments division, German business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing unnamed industry sources.

Previous attempts to sell the business had fallen through during the pandemic.

The business, known as Surface Solutions, makes pigments for a pearlescent or metallic shine in coatings, plastics and cosmetics and could be valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion).

Merck wasn't immediately available to respond to Reuters' request to confirm the report.

Interested parties were able to submit non-binding offers for the pigments division until an April 12 deadline, the report said.

The report mentions German specialty chemicals group Altana, some Chinese companies, as well as financial investors among potential buyers.

In November, Reuters reported that Merck had picked Goldman Sachs GS.N to revive the deal, with the sale expected to kick off this year once market conditions improve.

Merck's shares were up 2.7% at 12:45 GMT, topping the German blue chip index DAX .GDAXI.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, additional reporting by Andrey Sychev; Editing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com; andrey.sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.