Merck seeking sale of Surface Solutions division - WirtschaftsWoche

April 13, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Merck MRCG.DE is seeking the sale of its Surface Solutions division, German business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing unnamed industry sources.

Interested parties were able to submit non-binding offers for the pigments division until an April 12 deadline, the report said.

Previous attempts to sell the business had fallen through during the pandemic.

