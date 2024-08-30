Merck Scraps Two Late-Stage Keytruda Studies on Disappointing Data

Merck MRK decided to discontinue two separate phase III studies, KEYNOTE-867 and KEYNOTE-630, evaluating its blockbuster drug Keytruda in patients with certain types of lung cancer and skin cancer, respectively.

Merck took the decision based on the recommendations of an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC), which reviewed the interim data on both studies and concluded that the therapy’s risk/benefit profile did not support continuing either of the studies.

Merck’s Lung Cancer Study Fails to Meet Goals

The KEYNOTE-867 study evaluated the combination of Keytruda and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) in patients with stage I or II non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including those who are medically inoperable or have refused surgery.

Based on the data analysis by the IDMC, treatment with the Keytruda-SBRT combo did not achieve improvement in the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

MRK Halts Skin Cancer Study for Futility

The KEYNOTE-630 study evaluated Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment in patients with high-risk locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) following surgery and radiation.

The IDMC pointed out that the study should be stopped for futility — data from the study did not achieve statistical significance in the primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS). The results also did not show any benefit in the key secondary endpoint of OS.

Recent Setbacks Faced by Merck in Keytruda Development

This is not the first time MRK has faced setbacks in Keytruda development. In March, the company reported that a late-stage study evaluating the combination of Keytruda and Lynparza in metastatic non-squamous NSCLC indication failed to meet its primary endpoints. This treatment combo also suffered a setback in metastatic squamous NSCLC indication, based on results announced in December.

Lynparza, a PARP inhibitor, has been developed by Merck in collaboration with AstraZeneca AZN. Lynparza is approved for four cancer types — ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic. The profit-sharing deal between AstraZeneca and Merck was inked in 2017. Apart from Lynparza, the Merck-AstraZeneca deal also includes Koselugo.

Our Take

Keytruda is a revenue driver for Merck and is already approved for treating many cancers globally. In the United States, Keytruda is approved for 40 distinct indications. Sales are gaining from continued strong momentum in metastatic indications and rapid uptake across earlier-stage launches. The drug is presently approved to treat nine indications of earlier-stage cancers in the country.

However, Keytruda’s expansion into new indications has slowed in recent years as Merck continues to experience more clinical setbacks with the drug. These setbacks are also a blow to the company’s plans to expand Keytruda’s label further ahead of the loss of exclusivity post-2028.

