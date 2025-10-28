BioTech

Merck Says WELIREG,LENVIMA Combination Therapy Meets PFS Goal In Phase 3 Kidney Cancer Trial

October 28, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Eisai oCo. Ltd (ESALY.PK) on Tuesday said that the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 trial evaluating Merck's WELIREG in combination with Eisai's LENVIMA met one of its primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) whose disease had progressed on or after treatment with anti-PD-1/L1 therapy.

The combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared with cabozantinib at an interim analysis. Overall survival (OS), the study's other primary endpoint, will be evaluated at a future analysis.

Merck and Eisai said the safety profiles of WELIREG and LENVIMA were consistent with previous studies of the individual therapies, and no new safety signals were observed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.