Merck says U.S. govt to buy about 1.7 mln courses of co's COVID-19 drug
June 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to buy about 1.7 million courses of the company's experimental COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, for about $1.2 billion, if it is authorized in the country.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))
