Merck says U.S. govt to buy about 1.7 mln courses of co's COVID-19 drug

June 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to buy about 1.7 million courses of the company's experimental COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, for about $1.2 billion, if it is authorized in the country.

