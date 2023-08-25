News & Insights

Merck Says KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Did Not Show Improvement In Phase 3 LEAP-010 Study

August 25, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Eisai Friday said that an interim analysis of their phase 3 LEAP-010 study, revealed that KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA did not show an improvement in overall survival (OS) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The companies plan to close the study as the result was disappointing.

In the first analysis, KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA had shown a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), and objective response rate (ORR), the companies said.

On Thursday, Merck shares closed at $109.45, down 1.66%. It has traded in the range of $84.52 - $119.65 in the last 1 year.

