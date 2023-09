Sept 22 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Friday its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda in combination with partner Eisai's 4523.T drug failed to meet main goals in a late-stage study evaluating it as a treatment for patients with a type of lung cancer.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)

