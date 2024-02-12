News & Insights

Merck Says Health Canada Oks KEYTRUDA In Combination With Trastuzumab And Chemotherapy

February 12, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced Monday that Health Canada has granted approval of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, whose tumors express PD-L1 as determined by a validated test.

This approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-811 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy in the intention-to-treat (ITT) study population.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

