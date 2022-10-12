Merck Says Health Canada Granted Approval For KEYTRUDA To Treat Renal Cell Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced Wednesday that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

This approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in disease-free survival.

RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer, making up for more than 90% of cases of kidney cancer.

Health Canada's approval is based on findings from KEYNOTE-564, a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind clinical trial that enrolled 994 patients. The primary efficacy outcome measure was investigator-assessed disease-free survival (DFS).

The results of KEYNOTE-564 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in DFS for patients randomized to receive KEYTRUDA monotherapy compared with patients randomized to placebo.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.