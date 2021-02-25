US Markets
Merck says FDA requires more data on its COVID-19 drug

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have asked for additional data beyond the Phase III study already conducted in order to support potential emergency use authorization of its experimental COVID-19 drug MK-7110.

