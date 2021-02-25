Merck says FDA requires more data on its COVID-19 drug

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have asked for additional data beyond the Phase III study already conducted in order to support potential emergency use authorization of its experimental COVID-19 drug MK-7110.

Merck said in its annual report that based on the feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it no longer expects to supply the U.S. government with MK-7110 in the first half of 2021. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/MERCK & CO (URGENT)

