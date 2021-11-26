US Markets
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalization, death risk by 30%

Credit: REUTERS/MERCK & CO INC

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Friday its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study.

